

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have charged three people with stunt driving on Highway 401 over the weekend.

Police were conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Scane Road on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Police say a westbound vehicle was going 150 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/hr zone.

A 25-year-old London man was charged with the racing a motor vehicle and possessing more than one licence.

The driver will appear in a Chatham court on Nov. 29 to answer to the charge.

On Saturday around 2:40 p.m., an eastbound vehicle was clocked going 160 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the 401 near Scane Road.

A 45-year-old Oakville man was with charged with racing a motor vehicle.

The driver will appear in a Chatham court on Dec. 13 to answer to the charge.

On Saturday around 3:45 p.m., police say a driver was going 155 km/hr on the 401 near County Road 42

A 28-year-old Mississauga man was charged with racing a motor vehicle and will appear in court on Dec. 4.

In a separate incident, Chatham-Kent OPP say an officer on patrol on Highway 401 near Kennesserie Road, observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon further investigation, Police charged 44-year-old Damiano Naccarato of LaSalle with driving a motor vehicle with speed measuring warning device.