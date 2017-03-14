

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Monday in Chatham-Kent.

The collision occurred on Highway 401 near Duart Road Monday afternoon when a Ford Focus lost control due to poor road conditions.

The car crashed through the centre median and struck an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe. Three people in Santa Fe were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported by OPP.

Emergency crews attended and the westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for cleanup.