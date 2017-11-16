

CTV Windsor





Three companies have been fined $460,000 for an accident four years ago at the Southwest Detention Centre.

On May 28, 2013, a worker was hurt at the construction site of the new jail.

According to the Ministry Of Labour, a worker was cleaning a circuit breaker compartment when he made contact with live electricity.

The worker was hospitalized but survived.

Three companies were fined for a wide range of offences in a Toronto Court.

Toromont Industries was convicted on three counts and fined $210,000.

Bondfield Construction was found guilty of two offences and fined $175,000 and JMR Electric was found guilty of two offences and fined $75,000.