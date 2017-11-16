Three companies fined $460K after incident at Southwest Detention Centre
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 4:49PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 4:54PM EST
Three companies have been fined $460,000 for an accident four years ago at the Southwest Detention Centre.
On May 28, 2013, a worker was hurt at the construction site of the new jail.
According to the Ministry Of Labour, a worker was cleaning a circuit breaker compartment when he made contact with live electricity.
The worker was hospitalized but survived.
Three companies were fined for a wide range of offences in a Toronto Court.
Toromont Industries was convicted on three counts and fined $210,000.
Bondfield Construction was found guilty of two offences and fined $175,000 and JMR Electric was found guilty of two offences and fined $75,000.