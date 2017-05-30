Featured
Three children wander away from Ottawa St daycare, CAS investigating
The Children's Aid Society building in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 3:41PM EDT
The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society says an investigation is underway after three children wandered away from an Ottawa Street daycare.
Tina Gatt, manager of community outreach for the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society, says one child was three years old and the other two were 18 months old.
“To my understanding the children got away from the daycare and ended up by the street,” says Gatt. “From there, some bystanders noticed these children and noticed there were no adults around.”
Gatt says the bystanders approached them, because it was concerning. They contacted the authorities and CAS.
“We will be looking into how the situation occurred, in hopes that this never happens again,” says Gatt.
Gatt says the children were not injured.
She says the reason CAS is investigating is that a child centre is considered to be in a caregiver role and whenever there is a breach of care, CAS would be looking into it.
“At this point that child care operator would be looking at their own policies and supervision. They would have to deal with that."
AM800 News contacted La Garderie Les Petite Mains daycare's supervisor who said she couldn't talk as she was taking care of the children. She said they are replacing the teacher.
The story is making the rounds on social media.
“I understand from social media parents are quite upset that this could happen,” says Gatt.
Windsor police say they had received some calls, but it’s a CAS investigation. Police will only become involved if CAS requests their assistance.
