Featured
Three arrested in early morning home invasion
(Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 5:54AM EST
One man is in hospital with minor injuries following an early morning home invasion in Windsor.
Around 2 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Jefferson north of Tecumseh Rd. The caller than informed police that three men wearing ski masks entered a home on Jefferson.
Once on scene police arrested three male suspects. A man suffering from minor injuries was found in the home and taken to hospital.
Police remain on scene and charges are pending.
