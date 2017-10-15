Thousands race across border in Detroit Free Press Marathon
Thousands race across the border in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct.15, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 9:38AM EDT
It was a balmy morning for thousands of people participating in the Detroit Free Press/Talmer Bank Marathon.
Over 26,000 runners of all skill levels took part in the 40th annual event Sunday morning.
Part of the course included a trek across the Ambassador Bridge, down Riverside Drive and a return trip to Detroit through the Windsor-Detroit tunnel.
The tunnel is closed until 10 a.m. The Ambassador Bridge remained open, but lanes were restricted.
The event is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.