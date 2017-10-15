

It was a balmy morning for thousands of people participating in the Detroit Free Press/Talmer Bank Marathon.

Over 26,000 runners of all skill levels took part in the 40th annual event Sunday morning.

Part of the course included a trek across the Ambassador Bridge, down Riverside Drive and a return trip to Detroit through the Windsor-Detroit tunnel.

The tunnel is closed until 10 a.m. The Ambassador Bridge remained open, but lanes were restricted.

The event is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.