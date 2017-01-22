

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old Chatham male was arrested Saturday on theft charges following an incident at a variety store last week.

Chatham-Kent police said the man went into the Mac’s Milk store on McNaughton Avenue on January 16 and cut open a bag of milk.

Police say the man then told the clerk that milk was spilled as a distraction.

When the clerk was dealing with the situation, police say the man took $60 worth of lottery tickets.

The man has been charged with theft, possession and mischief under $5,000.