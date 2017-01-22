Featured
Thief may now be the one crying over spilled milk after arrest
Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont., Dec. 17, 2012. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 12:03PM EST
A 29-year-old Chatham male was arrested Saturday on theft charges following an incident at a variety store last week.
Chatham-Kent police said the man went into the Mac’s Milk store on McNaughton Avenue on January 16 and cut open a bag of milk.
Police say the man then told the clerk that milk was spilled as a distraction.
When the clerk was dealing with the situation, police say the man took $60 worth of lottery tickets.
The man has been charged with theft, possession and mischief under $5,000.
