Preparations are set for a $22-million project at the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.

The work to replace the 87-year-old ceiling begins this weekend.

The tunnel will be closed for ten days, from 8 p.m. on Friday Oct. 20 until 5:30 a.m. on Monday Oct. 30. A new ceiling will be constructed in the river section of the tunnel.

Trevor Pearce, the vice president of operations for the tunnel, says the work is necessary as the ceiling is showing signs of wear and tear due to moisture, road salt and exhaust.

“I don't have much choice in doing this. The tunnel has reached a point where from a safety perspective, we need to do this in a timely manner, and do it as expeditiously as possible and take care of the crossing public" says Pearce.

“There will be non-stop construction” adds Pearce. “We have crews working 12 hour shifts working non-stop to make this happen."

Carolyn Brown, the CEO of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corporation, says safety is their priority.

“We're looking forward to the reopening, and we're looking for the project to be completed,” says Brown. “It's just a milestone we need to get over."

Traffic will be redirected to the Ambassador Bridge, and many commuters say they are not looking forward to the increase in traffic.

Allison Tonkin, a Canadian who teaches special education in Grosse Point, Michigan, says she is planning for the worse.

“Knowing that it's coming, I’m going to try to leave early, and I've let work know that there's a chance the morning commute might be bad” says Tonkin.

“I'm also hoping that people who don't have to cross will maybe stay away from the border crossing for a while just to make it easier for those of us who need to cross” adds Tonkin.

The work will not end after this 10-day project. There will be rolling closures between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday starting Oct. 30 until mid-June.

There are two exceptions. Construction will stop from Nov. 23 to 26 for the U.S Thanksgiving, as well as over the Christmas break until the new year.

This work is being funded entirely by tunnel toll revenues, and it will likely have an impact on Windsor’s tunnel dividend.

During the period of full closure, there will be no tunnel access and therefore no Transit Windsor Tunnel Bus or Special Event service to and from Detroit.

Transit Windsor will resume service Oct. 30 with the following restrictions:

October 30 – November 22: The tunnel will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; the Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7:00 p.m. round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

November 23 – November 26: The tunnel will be open to traffic and the Tunnel Bus and Special Events Bus will run their normal schedule.

November 27 – December 23: The tunnel will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; the Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7:00 p.m. round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

December 23 – January 1, 2018: The tunnel will be open to traffic and the Tunnel Bus and Special Events Bus will run their normal schedule.

January 2 to mid June 2018: The tunnel will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; the Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7:00 p.m. round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

During the nightly closure portion of the construction project, Transit Windsor will use the Tunnel to take passengers to any Special Event and will use the Ambassador Bridge for the return trip home.

Special Event transit service will continue for 30 minutes following games and concerts.

Transit Windsor strongly advises patrons to return to the dedicated pickup immediately following games and concerts to avoid having to find an alternate ride home to Canada.