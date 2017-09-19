

CTV Windsor





Three people are facing charges after thefts from Walmart and Canadian Tire in Amherstburg.

Police were called to Canadian Tire on Sandwich Street South for a report of a man stealing items from the store on Sept. 16 at 5:20 p.m.

The man had left the store in a vehicle and headed toward the Walmart store nearby.

Police responded and located the vehicle at Walmart along with three individuals.

Officers say several stolen items were located with the individuals and all three were arrested.

Nathalie Boulianne, 44, of Windsor is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Jessie Davies, 28, of Windsor is charged with theft Under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of breach of probation.

David Valiquette, 32, of Windsor is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

If anyone may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258- 8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.