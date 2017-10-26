

CTV Windsor





The Penalty Box in Windsor has earned a distinguished award.

Owner Van Niforos recently accepted the 2017 Restaurant of the Year award for Windsor, handed out by the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association.

Reknowned for its "Chicken Delight" Niforos has owned the Penalty Box for 25 years.

“From day one, I have been blessed with great and hardworking staff, many who have stayed with us for a long time” says Niforos, who also credits local suppliers and customers. “The following that we have had and the support from the community has been unbelievable.”

Niforos was in a category with O'Maggio's Kildare House, the Willistead, Vito's Pizzeria and the Caboto Club.