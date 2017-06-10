

The House of Sophrosyne has received an $80,000 donation from the Toldo Foundation for its building for recovery campaign.

The money will help the House of Sophrosyne with its relocation and renovation to the former St. Alexander Elementary School in East Windsor.

The planned expansion will shorten wait times for women living with an addiction, increase bedded services and increase capacity for day and evening programs, additional counseling, family rooms to accommodate mothers and their children, and childcare.