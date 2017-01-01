Featured
The first baby born in the Windsor-Essex area in 2017 is a healthy girl
The first baby of 2017 to born in the Windsor area is the 50th first-born baby in Canada. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 12:58PM EST
Windsor is welcoming the first baby born in the area in 2017.
The baby girl arrived at 4:32am, Jan 1, weighing 8lbs, 1 ounce. She is the 50th first-born baby in Canada today.
Her mother Junxuan Zhao and her father Dacheng Wei are from China. The baby is reported to be in good health.
