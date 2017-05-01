

Rich Garton





Mayor Drew Dilkens is calling on all residents to help compile a list of Windsor's most memorable '125' moments.

The occasion -- to coincide with the city's 125th birthday.

Dilkens encourages you to recall moments that made Windsor proud.

"I believe Windsor's role in the war of 1812 is one of the most important moments in the city's history,” Dilkens said in a Facebook message published at 1:25 Monday. "This year, to commemorate our city's 125th birthday, I'm asking you to share the moments you believe are most memorable for Windsor."

Not just memorable, though, says Dilkens. He wants "moments that made us proud, moments that moved us forward as a community and moments that define us as a city."

Milestones and moments can be submitted from any time in the rose city's 125-year history by using the hashtag my-Windsor-memory (#MyWindsorMemory). Submissions can also be made by email, or of course, in person at city hall.

The deadline for submissions is May 30.

More information is available online at the city's special 125th birthday celebrations website.