

CTV Windsor





Some paramedics in Chatham-Kent, who helped deliver a baby boy, were recently paid a visit from the thankful mom and her baby son they helped deliver on Highway 401.

Lindsay Margeson was on her way home to Brantford when she went into labour on March 17 on the 401.

She required medical intervention and ambulances from Chatham-Kent and neighbouring Elgin were dispatched.

On the way to hospital, paramedics helped deliver Hunter.

The crew from Elgin took care of Hunter's older brother, two-year-old Walker.

Both mom and baby are fine and EMS general manager Donald MacLellan says his co-workers see many upsetting things - so it was nice to have a story with a happy ending.