Tentative deal reached in library strike
Less than two weeks ago, there was a sense of optimism between the sides in the Essex County library strike, but talks broke off on Friday, November 26th, 2016.
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 6:16AM EST
A tentative deal to potentially end the Essex County Library strike was reached early Thursday morning.
The 57 library workers have been on the picket line since June. A change in the County’s sick time policy had been an ongoing issue during negotiations.
CUPE Local 2974, the union representing the striking workers, called the library board back to the table Wednesday, marking the first negotiations between the two sides since Nov. 24, 2016.
The deal was reportedly reached early Thursday morning with a ratification vote coming later in the day.
The most recent final offer from the employer was overwhelmingly rejected by the union in an employer-supervised vote on Dec. 13.
CTV Windsor will be following this story today and will bring you the results of the ratification vote once they are in.
