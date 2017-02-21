Featured
Tentative deal reached for Jamieson Laboratories workers
The logo for Jamieson Laboratories can be seen in this undated photo. (Facebook/ CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:07PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:38AM EST
With a deadline of early Wednesday morning, talks continued late into the night between Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories Ltd. in Windsor.
Then sometime around midnight a breakthrough and it was announced that a tentative deal had been reached.
The details of the deal will remain unknown pending a ratification vote on Sunday.
Local 195 President Gerry Farnham said Tuesday that he had been pleased with the progress of the negotiations.
Farnham represents 240 workers and their contracts were set to expire minute passed midnight.
Jamieson is a manufacturer of natural health products.
