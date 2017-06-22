

CTV Windsor





A tentative contract has been reached between Kautex and the union representing the 200 workers at the auto supplier.

As CTV News first reported, talks between the Windsor plant and its workers broke down last Friday.

A contract was offered after both sides met into the early evening Wednesday.

Unifor local 195 representative Don White tells CTV Windsor a ratification vote is set for Saturday morning at the union headquarters.

The current contract is set to expire Saturday night.

Kautex is one of the biggest auto suppliers in the world, with over 6,000 employees in 14 countries.

The Windsor plant manufactures fuel tanks for different vehicles.