Tentative dates have been chosen for a coroner's inquest into the 2013 death of a Leamington man who was electrocuted at a solar farm outside of Oshawa.

A spokesperson with Ontario's Chief Coroner's office confirms an inquest for Wayne Affleck's death is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 8 in Oshawa.

The 27-year-old Affleck was an apprentice electrician working for Enerquest Services, a power equipment installer in Harrow. He was working in Sunderland at the time of his death.

The company was convicted on one count of failing to ensure measures and procedures were carried out and fined more than $100,000 in June of last year.

The inquest is expected to review the case and come up with suggestions in hopes of preventing deaths in similar circumstances.