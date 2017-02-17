Featured
Tentative agreement reached for salt mine employees
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:29AM EST
A tentative agreement has been reached for employees of the Windsor Salt mine.
Some workers were unaware Thursday morning that their union had reached a tentative, three-year deal late Wednesday night, just as their old contract expired.
President of Unifor local 1959, Bill Wark, says he and other members of the negotiating team were taking part in ‘around the clock’ talks this week to finalize an agreement.
The union represents more than 225 employees at the mine and evaporation plant, which processes salt for human consumption.
15 clerical workers from local 240 also have a three year deal.
Wark adds they are working on a time and place to hold a ratification vote.
