No one was injured but tenants from a five unit building on Martindale Street are displaced following an early morning fire.

Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at 1654 Martindale St.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-floor of the three-storey, five-unit building.

The fire was brought under control about a half-hour later and the Red Cross was called into work with the displaced residents.

There has been no word on the cause of extend of damages, and it is unclear just how many tenants have been displaced.