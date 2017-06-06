Featured
Teen stable after being struck by van
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:48AM EDT
A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after he was struck by a mini-van in south Windsor Monday afternoon.
Police say the boy underwent surgery and is currently in critical, but stable condition.
He was strick around 3:30 p.m. on Dominion Boulevard near Curry Avenue.
The area was closed off while police inveistgated and Dominion Boulevard has since reopened.
There has been no word on charges at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
