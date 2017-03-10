

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are trying to piece together what happened in a crash that killed a 17-year-old Thursday evening.

The crash occurred between a motorcycle and a minivan just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Cabana Road West in front of Huron Lodge.

Cabana Road was closed for several hours overnight while police conducted an investigation.

The crash claimed the life of a 17-year-old male Windsor teen.

No one else was reported injured in the collision.