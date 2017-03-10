Featured
Teen killed in crash on Cabana Road
Windsor police are trying to piece together what happened in a crash that killed a 17-year-old Thursday evening.
The crash occurred between a motorcycle and a minivan just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Cabana Road West in front of Huron Lodge.
Cabana Road was closed for several hours overnight while police conducted an investigation.
The crash claimed the life of a 17-year-old male Windsor teen.
No one else was reported injured in the collision.
