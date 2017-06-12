Featured
Teen driver facing charge after pedestrian struck
Dominion was closed from McKay to Arcadia after a teen was hit by a vehicle in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 6, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 1:58PM EDT
A 16-year-old has now been charged after a pedestrian was struck by a minivan last week.
Windsor police say the teen is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.
The pedestrian was also 16 and was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. His condition is now stable.
Police say the teen was struck about 3:30 p.m. last Monday on Dominion Boulevard near Curry Avenue.
The male charged cannot be named due to his age.
