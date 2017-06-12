

A 16-year-old has now been charged after a pedestrian was struck by a minivan last week.

Windsor police say the teen is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

The pedestrian was also 16 and was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. His condition is now stable.

Police say the teen was struck about 3:30 p.m. last Monday on Dominion Boulevard near Curry Avenue.

The male charged cannot be named due to his age.