Teen arrested after break-in at Kingsville Historical Park
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 11:36AM EDT
An 18-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with breaking and entering a Kingsville Historical Park building.
Essex County OPP say it took place in the 100 block of Division Road South around Aug. 22.
Nathan McCracken was arrested on Sept. 1 and will appear in a Windsor court on Oct. 4 to answer to the charges of break and enter and mischief under $5,000.
The OPP ask that anyone having information regarding this occurrence immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at 519-326-2544.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.