

CTV Windsor





An 18-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with breaking and entering a Kingsville Historical Park building.

Essex County OPP say it took place in the 100 block of Division Road South around Aug. 22.

Nathan McCracken was arrested on Sept. 1 and will appear in a Windsor court on Oct. 4 to answer to the charges of break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

The OPP ask that anyone having information regarding this occurrence immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.