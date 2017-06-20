

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 17-year-old Tecumseh man is facing stunt driving charges for going 90 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

A member of the OPP Highway Enforcement Team stopped a speeding Ford motor vehicle on Essex County Road 42, west of County Road 31 in Lakeshore on Sunday at about 11 a.m.

Police say they saw the vehicle travelling in excess of 170 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The teen has been charged with stunt driving. His vehicle has been seized and his driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.