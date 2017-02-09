Featured
Tecumseh selected for freight transportation company’s headquarters
CX North America announces the company will be opening it's headquarters in Tecumseh, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:56PM EST
A freight transportation company is opening its North American headquarters in Tecumseh.
The company is called CX North America and their Tecumseh location will be on Sylvestre Drive.
The location was chosen because the region is the "epicentre of North American logistics," says Sharon Coburn from CX.
Nyall Cresswell, CEO of CX North America, says "you go where the people are.” He says they also looked elsewhere.
The Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation first reached out to CX in November of 2016, signed lease in December and then started hiring at least five people.
“This is fantastic news for Tecumseh,”said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “We will do everything we can to help them succeed in our Town and the Essex Region."
The company has opened locations in Amsterdam and London, England in the last few years.
The parent company of CX North America is Transport Exchange Group, which has 4,500 companies that use this logistics company.
