Windsor police are investigating after a knife-point robbery at a Tecumseh Road convenience store.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery with weapon at a convenience store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that moments earlier a male suspect had entered the business with a ski mask over his head and face.

The man allegedly pointed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect received a quantity of money and fled southbound on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene and our Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating.

The suspect male is described as a white man, tall, slim and wearing a royal blue long sleeve shirt and black pants. He was wearing a navy blue ski mask bearing a white band with lettering "OBEY."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com