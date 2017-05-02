Featured
Tecumseh Road homicide victim died of blunt force trauma: police
Windsor police say the Tecumseh Road homicide victim may have been struck by a vehicle.
Police say the cause of death of a 43-year-old man has been determined to be blunt force trauma.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Tecumseh Rd East at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an injured person on the sidewalk.
Investigators received the results of a post-mortem and released the information on Tuesday.
Investigators believe that the victim may have been struck by a vehicle, with the impact causing his injuries and death.
The Major Crimes Branch continues to be the lead in this active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
