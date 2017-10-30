

CTV Windsor





A Tecumseh man has been sentenced to one year in jail after he was found guilty of several child pornography-related charges.

Pierre Arsenault was sentenced in Superior Court on Monday morning.

He was found guilty of child porn, possession of child porn and making child porn available.

In addition to his jail sentence, he will also be on probation for two years and on the sex offenders registry for 20 years.

“I’d like to apologize to the court for my actions,” Arsenault said in court before giving an emotional hug to a family member and telling her “I’ll be alright.”

His arrest was part of a massive co-ordinated investigation against online child exploitation by OPP in 2014. Sixty people were facing nearly 250 charges in connection with an Ontario-wide child porn probe.