Windsor police arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun.

It happened Tuesday on Monmouth Road near Ontario Street.

Authorities say a verbal fight ensued after a driver was cut off by a black jeep.

The driver of the jeep allegedly pointed a firearm at the other motorist.

David Deshield, 20, from Tecumseh faces numerous charges including two counts of pointing a firearm and uttering threats.