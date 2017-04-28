Featured
Tecumseh man facing charges after alleged road rage incident with gun
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 5:25PM EDT
Windsor police arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun.
It happened Tuesday on Monmouth Road near Ontario Street.
Authorities say a verbal fight ensued after a driver was cut off by a black jeep.
The driver of the jeep allegedly pointed a firearm at the other motorist.
David Deshield, 20, from Tecumseh faces numerous charges including two counts of pointing a firearm and uttering threats.
