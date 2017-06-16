

Essex County OPP are looking for a suspect after a break-in at a Tecumseh home.

Officers were called to the house in the 7000 block of Highway 3 on Tuesday.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Petro Canada gas station on Highway 3 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday and observed any suspicious persons and or vehicles in that area to contact the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit immediately at 519.723.2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.