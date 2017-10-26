

CTV Windsor





The Tecumseh Cornfest is going dry

Town council has unanimously agreed that alcohol will no longer be available at the Tecumseh Cornfest.

Mayor Gary McNamara says they are concerned about liability following recent tragedies surrounding alcohol at festivals.

McNamara points out the beer tent isn't what Cornfest is all about.

Tecumseh Director of Parks and Recreation, Paul Anthony, says the family friendly events will continue.

“We’re going to provide residents with the same entertainment as in the past, plus the carnival, the food booths, the vendor booths, pageant, car show and parade” says Anthony.

McNamara adds there are plenty of other area festivals dedicated to food and drinks.