Organizers are wanted for the Tecumseh Corn Festival.

It's not until summer, but applications are being received from persons who want to serve on the corn festival committee.

The committee oversees such events as the parade - carnival and stage entertainment.

Applications can be delivered to town hall in person - or through e-mail lmoy@tecumseh.ca.

The four-day festival is held in august and is one of the top 100 festivals in the province.