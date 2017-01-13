Featured
Tecumseh Corn Festival looking for organizers
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 4:52PM EST
Organizers are wanted for the Tecumseh Corn Festival.
It's not until summer, but applications are being received from persons who want to serve on the corn festival committee.
The committee oversees such events as the parade - carnival and stage entertainment.
Applications can be delivered to town hall in person - or through e-mail lmoy@tecumseh.ca.
The four-day festival is held in august and is one of the top 100 festivals in the province.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor’s new 'concierge' style program expected to help investors
- New app to show nearest clinic and shortest wait times in Windsor-Essex
- Lazares offering reward to help finding suspects involved in coat theft
- Amherstburg police looking for three people related to ongoing investigation
- Six more charges laid against former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer
Windsor Weather Change city
-4 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10