The Town of Tecumseh is considering naming a park after late town councillor Mike Rohrer.

Plans are in place to redevelop the park the corner of Riverside Drive and Kensington Blvd and name it after Rohrer, who passed away a year ago this month.

The family has let administration know that their preferred name would be the Michael Rohrer Boulevard.

The proposed name changed is before town council on May 9.