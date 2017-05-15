

CTV Windsor





The teams are set for the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup tournament that will be held in Windsor.

The Seattle Thunderbirds were the final team to qualify for the tournament after a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Regina Pats on Sunday to win the series in six games.

The Thunderbirds won the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time since the WHL came to Seattle in 1977.

Seattle joins the Quebec League Champion Saint John Sea Dogs, the Ontario League Champion Erie Otters and the host Windsor Spitfires.

This is only the third time in Canadian Hockey League history that two of the four teams competing for the Memorial Cup are based in the United States.

The Spokane Chiefs hosted the 1998 Memorial Cup that was won by the Portland Winterhawks. The Lewiston Maineiacs and Plymouth Whalers competed in the 2007 Memorial Cup.