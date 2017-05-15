Featured
Teams set for Memorial Cup in Windsor
The 2017 Memorial Cup logo has been revealed. (Courtesy Windsor Spitfires)
The teams are set for the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup tournament that will be held in Windsor.
The Seattle Thunderbirds were the final team to qualify for the tournament after a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Regina Pats on Sunday to win the series in six games.
The Thunderbirds won the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time since the WHL came to Seattle in 1977.
Seattle joins the Quebec League Champion Saint John Sea Dogs, the Ontario League Champion Erie Otters and the host Windsor Spitfires.
This is only the third time in Canadian Hockey League history that two of the four teams competing for the Memorial Cup are based in the United States.
The Spokane Chiefs hosted the 1998 Memorial Cup that was won by the Portland Winterhawks. The Lewiston Maineiacs and Plymouth Whalers competed in the 2007 Memorial Cup.
|
The Seattle Thunderbirds, who finish the WHL playoffs with an overall record of 16-4, beat a Regina team that finished as WHL regular season champions with a record of 52-12-7-1.
The Saint John Sea Dogs won the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League President’s Cup for the third time in seven seasons by completing a four-game sweep of Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Championship series.
The Sea Dogs finished with a record of 16-2 in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a league best record of 48-14-5-1.
The Erie Otters were crowned Ontario Hockey League champions for the first time in 15 years after Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to give the Otters a 4-3 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads in Game 5 on Friday. The Otters finished the 2017 OHL playoffs with a record of 16-6.
The J. Ross Robertson Cup title adds to impressive list of accomplishments for Erie, having already made CHL history with their fourth consecutive 50-win season in 2016-17.
The host Windsor Spitfires have not played since April 4, after being eliminated from the OHL playoffs in a 3-2 loss to the London Knights in Game 7 of their first-round series.
But the Spits will welcome 6-foot-7 defenceman Logan Stanley back to the lineup after the Winnipeg Jets prospect injured his knee in January.
The Mastercard Memorial Cup will arrive in Windsor on Thursday May 18, on the same night an opening banquet featuring Spitfires graduate and long-time NHL forward Adam Graves will be held at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.
The Spitfires open the tournament against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday May 19 at 7 p.m.
