Ratepayers in Tecumseh will see a slight tax increase for 2018.

Council on Wednesday approved the $35-million operating and capital budget for next year.

It includes a tax increase of 2.14 per cent to the municipal levy. That works out to another $38 for a home assessed at $250,000.

That does not include the county and education levies.

“The municipality is in great shape fiscally,” says Mayor Gary McNamara. “We have about $25-million in reserves. We have a stabilization fund of about $3.7 million that we contribute to that fund every year.”

Next year's budget includes another $150,000 for the town's back water valve subsidy program.

The downtown Community Improvement Plan will also receive an additional $50,000.

Council also decided to take $400,000 from the tax stabilization fund to study a new multi-use recreational facility, one that is geared more towards adults.

Council will give its final approval to the 2018 budget at its Dec. 12 meeting.