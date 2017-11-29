

Taxpayers in Amherstburg will see an increase, in 2018, Angelo Aversa/CTV News





Taxes are going up in Amherstburg, but not by as much as previously suspected.

The town treasurer reports the municipal tax rate is forecasted at 1.69 percent, following the town's two day 2018 budget meeting.

That's a little over $54 a year, on a home assessed at $200,000.

The proposed rate hike was at two per cent.

The lower rate comes as a result of eliminating wish list items, like a full time communications officers.

The budget is expected to receive final approval on December 11.