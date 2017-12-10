

CTV Windsor





Lakeshore taxes are going up 2.2 per cent in 2018.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain tells AM800 the town's final budget passed Friday night with a 2.2 per cent increase.

Bain says the town had planned for a bump of 2.7 per cent.

The municipality currently has one of the lowest tax-rates in Essex County, but Bain says an increase is needed if the town wants to continue to grow.

He says the lower rate was at the expense of two-new-positions the town won't be introducing next year.

Bain says the new rate will add $53 in property tax on a $200,000 home for 2018.