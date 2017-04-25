

The 11th annual recycling day saw more recyclables dropped off by noon hour than the entire event saw the year before.

More than 10 pounds of narcotics with a street value of up to $55,000 was collected during the Crime Stoppers Take Back Your Drugs event this past weekend.

“Some of the drugs that were turned in were fentanyl patches, morphine, Percocet’s, Oxycontin, these are all things that can be lethal in the wrong hands and making sure they get off the street is our number one priority," Tyler Lamphier, program manager of Crime Stoppers.

The recycling event also saw Unifor pull in 100 bicycles, all the bicycles will stay local they are refurbished and new helmets are bought for each which will be distributed through the school system for children who need bikes.

"Recycling makes cents" receives most of the recyclables.

They will sort through it all then distribute to local recyclers like computers for kids and habitat for humanity.

Darrel Lauzon, operations supervisor at Devonshire Mall, says electronics was the largest item received at the event, with more than 50,000 pounds of electronics.