Swimming not recommended at three local beaches
Swimming is not recommended at three Windsor-Essex beaches. (Courtesy Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:29PM EDT
The water may still be cold, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has already found problems with three local beaches.
The health unit says swimming is not recommended at Mettawas Beach, Hillman Marsh Beach and Colchester Beach.
Testing found the water at all three sites have higher than acceptable E. coli bacteria counts.
No beaches are closed.
