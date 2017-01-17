

CTV Windsor





Unvaccinated Grade 11 and 12 students in Windsor and Essex County could face suspension.

Students born in 1999 and 2000 with incomplete immunization records have received their second immunization notice this week from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

“It’s important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students,” said Judy Allen, manager of the Healthy Schools program. “Many don’t realize that it is the parent or student’s personal responsibility to keep immunization records up-to-date with the Health Unit; their health care providers are not required to forward this information to the Health Unit.”

The notices advised students of which vaccine(s) were missing, how to get in touch with the Health Unit to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization to avoid school suspension.



Final suspension notices for students whose records are still incomplete at the end of the month will be mailed to the student’s home Feb. 1, 2017.

Students will have until Feb. 27 to update their immunization record.



Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, students born in1999 and 2000 who have yet to comply will be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

Once updated vaccine information is provided to the Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be updated and the student, parents/ guardians, and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the student can return to school.



The health unit will be providing extra immunization clinics, including evening clinics to assist those who do not have a primary health care provider to get missing vaccines before the suspension date.