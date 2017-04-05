Featured
Suspensions handed down in Chatham-Kent
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 5:36AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 5:37AM EDT
More than 150 students in Chatham-Kent have been suspended over incomplete immunization records.
Officials say 89 high school students and 69 elementary students have been suspended for 20 days.
The suspension notices were issued Tuesday by the Chatham-Kent Health Unit.
The suspensions are for students who do not have their immunization forms up to date.
Warning letters were sent to parents back in January and final notices were issued during the first week of March.
The suspensions can be revoked if immunization shots and the students records of those shots are brought up to date with the Health Unit.
