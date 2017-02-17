

CTV Windsor





Kingsville’s suspended fire chief Robert Kissner is retiring as he faces 15 sexual assault charges.

The town announced Friday, Kissner has decided to retire from his employment with the Town of Kingsville effective Feb. 28, 2017.

Kissner led the fire departments in Kingsville and Leamington for more than 30 years.

After an OPP investigation, Kissner was first charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation. Additional charges have been laid since then.

Kissner will appear in a Windsor courtroom on March 1 to answer to a total of 15 charges.

The town will be starting the process to select a new fire chief immediately.

The posting for the position of Fire Chief will be available on the Town’s municipal and fire administration websites.