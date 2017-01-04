

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP are investigating an armed home invasion.

Police responded to a break and enter in the 100 block of Steven Court, Viscount Estates, in Essex around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

They say disguised suspects entered a home, brandishing weapons before confronting the residents and demanding money.

Cash was taken from the home and police say the suspects are at large.

They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

OPP can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122.