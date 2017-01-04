Featured
Suspects at large after armed home invasion in Essex
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:18PM EST
Essex OPP are investigating an armed home invasion.
Police responded to a break and enter in the 100 block of Steven Court, Viscount Estates, in Essex around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
They say disguised suspects entered a home, brandishing weapons before confronting the residents and demanding money.
Cash was taken from the home and police say the suspects are at large.
They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
OPP can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122.
