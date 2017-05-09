

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after an apartment fire on Wyandotte Street East.

According to Windsor Fire, crews were called to 1344 Wyandotte Street East shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Residents were evacuated from the second floor due to heavy smoke conditions from the fire.

The blaze itself was out by the time firefighters had arrived and was contained to one unit. Light smoke was also found in the first floor retail spaces.

No one was reported injured in the fire. Damage is estimated at $120,000.

Investigators have determined that a man exited the complex on foot northbound in an alley just prior to the fire being discovered.

The man is described as a white man, late 40's, approx. 5'8’, medium build, balding on top with hair on the lower half of his head, and wearing a light green jacket and light blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4331, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.