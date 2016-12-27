

Leamington OPP are searching for a suspect wanted in a violent home invasion.

Police were called to a home on Satinwood Crescent in Leamington around 2 p.m. and say a male forced his way into a home and assaulted a female before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-foot-8, with a slim build. He is in his late 20s. He spoke with an accent and was dressed in black, including a black toque and aviator sunglasses.

He may have left on a bicycle.

Anyone with information should immediately OPP at 519-326-2544.