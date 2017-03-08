

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are searching for a suspect after an alleged convenience store robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 3:50 a.m. at Mac’s at 25 Victoria St. in Thamesville.

The suspect handed the employee a note with writing on it, asking for the money in the till.

Police say once the suspect received some money, he exited the store and got into the driver’s seat of a full-size black pick-up truck and drove away. The front and rear licence plates of the truck were covered in mud.

There was no weapon observed by the employee and nobody was harmed.

The suspect is a male, standing 5-foot-10 with a slim build, about180 to190 pounds. His nose was blacked out with what appeared to be some type of paint. He was wearing black wrap-around sunglasses, gloves, a red hoodie and a black vest.

