Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a home invasion on Riverside Drive West on Wednesday.

Patrol officers were called to a fight at a residence in the 500 block of Riverside Drive West around 8:30 p.m. One person reportedly had a firearm.

Investigation revealed that a 52-year-old man was at his residence with a female. He heard a knock at his door and when he opened it an unknown man came inside and assaulted the victim.

Police say the suspect took property from the victim and brandished a BB handgun.

After a short altercation, the suspect dropped some property, including a BB handgun, and fled out the front door with the female. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5'8, skinny build, early 30's. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with hood up and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.