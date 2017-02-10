Featured
Suspect arrested after iPad theft at Leamington hospital
The Leamington District Memorial Hospital Foundation released a picture and video after iPads were stolen. (Courtesy LDMH Foundation)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 12:56PM EST
Essex County OPP officers have arrested a man caught on video stealing iPads on consecutive days from the Leamington District Memorial Hospital.
Video surveillance provided by the hospital was received by the OPP and a suspect was quickly identified and arrested.
Police say on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 the same man entered the hospital and was observed on video dismantling and removing the computers from the waiting area.
A 35-year-old Leamington man has been arrested and is facing charges of theft under $5000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.