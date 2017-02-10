

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP officers have arrested a man caught on video stealing iPads on consecutive days from the Leamington District Memorial Hospital.

Video surveillance provided by the hospital was received by the OPP and a suspect was quickly identified and arrested.

Police say on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 the same man entered the hospital and was observed on video dismantling and removing the computers from the waiting area.

A 35-year-old Leamington man has been arrested and is facing charges of theft under $5000.