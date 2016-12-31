Featured
Suspect allegedly threatens partner with gun in Chatham
A Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, May 9, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:07AM EST
A 66-year-old Chatham man is spending New Years in jail after being arrested for allegedly threatening his common-law wife with a gun.
Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a domestic disturbance around 9 p.m. Friday.
Police say that the man allegedly pointed a firearm at this common-law wife and uttered death threats during an argument. Police say they also learned there were a number of previous offences that had gone unreported.
The man was arrested and charged with a number of firearm related offences, uttering death threats, and three counts of assault.
